The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its college basketball off season conference check in with the Pac 12 conference. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) go team by team in the Pac 12 predicting what next season should look like. Could UCLA be the nations best team next year? Will Tommy Lloyd bring Arizona back to the forefront? Is Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks the winners of the transfer portal? Will USC be able to rebuild without Mobley? Could this years Oregon State Beavers team be better then last years? Who’s seat is hotter Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley’s or Washington’s Mike Hopkins? Are the Washington State Cougars and Kyle Smith on the verge of making a NCAA Tournament run? How will the Craig Smith era begin at Utah? Will the California Golden Bears and Mark Fox show signs of improvement? Is it a make or break year for Jerod Haase and the Stanford Cardinals?