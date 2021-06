The Los Angeles Clippers managed to tie up the series with the Utah Jazz, after falling behind 2-0 for the second consecutive time. Big nights from Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris were the difference in the game, as the Jazz couldn't keep up with the 30-plus point performances from Leonard and George. With the series tied at two apiece, Game 5 is a pivotal game, as the winner will have the chance to move on to the Western Conference finals in Game 6. Both teams have played incredibly well at home, so the Jazz certainly have an advantage on that front, and a reported knee injury to Leonard could also significantly impact this game.