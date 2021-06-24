Police arrest suspect in killing in Curry Court last month

A Lincoln man has been charged in connection with a killing in Curry Court in Talladega last month. Adrian Deonta Collins, 32, was arrested by federal and local officials in Shelby County, Tenn., last week after being tracked for some time by U.S. Marshalls, according to Talladega Police Detective Jeremy Faulkner. A police investigator and a Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy went to Memphis on Tuesday to serve Collins with a murder warrant and bring him back to Talladega.