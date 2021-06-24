Taking the extra steps

View more in
New York City, NY|Posted byABC News
Eric Adams suggests 'irregularities' as New York City mayor's race tightens
The vote counts and percentages could changed based on absentee ballots.
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol
The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUS|Posted byThe Hill
White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal
The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Aerospace & Defense|Posted byABC News
United places largest aircraft order in its history
United Airlines on Tuesday announced the largest aircraft order in its history and the largest for the industry by a single carrier in more than a decade.
POTUS|CNN
June 29 coronavirus news
Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
Real Estate|Posted byThe Associated Press
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
Weeks before a Florida condo building collapsed, the president of its board wrote that structural problems identified in a 2018 inspection had “gotten significantly worse” and owners needed to pay a hefty price to get them fixed. The April 9 “Dear Neighbors” letter from Champlain Towers South Condominium President Jean...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...
MLB|Posted byCBS News
60 years ago, the Yankees rejected her request to be a bat girl. On Monday, they fulfilled her dream
As a 10-year-old, Gwen Goldman dreamed of being a bat girl for the New York Yankees, but she was turned down because of her gender. Sixty years later, she finally got her wish. The Yankees made Goldman, 70, their honorary bat girl on Monday night ahead of their matchup against...
Congress & Courts|Posted byReuters
U.S. Supreme Court maintains CDC's pandemic-related residential eviction ban
WASHINGTON, June 29 - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's ban on residential evictions imposed last year to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent homelessness during the pandemic, dealing a setback to landlords who had challenged the policy.
Tennis|Posted byCBS News
Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury
Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...