July 4 Community Picnic/Concert returns

Following a year off due to COVID-19, the West Union United Methodist Church will be hostingtheir annual Fourth of July community picnic and Liberty Cornet Band Concert. The church will be serving grilled hot dogs, sauce, baked beans, chips, homemade cookies, ice cream, ice cold sweet tea, and lemonade.

The community is invited to join at the church, 203 E. Mulberry St. (behind the National Bank) following the parade brought to you by the West Union Lions Club. Bring your lawn chair and your appetite and enjoy the Liberty Band concert of marches, patriotic music, and more while munching on those grilled hot dogs.

Should there be rain, the Liberty Cornet Band will perform in the sanctuary and the picnic will be held in the Fellowship Hall downstairs.