Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Mayor meets with President Biden to discuss combating gun violence, supporting community-violence intervention

By Kelly Broderick
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
On Wednesday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott met with President Joe Biden to discuss local efforts to combat gun violence, address crime and supporting community-violence intervention.

During the discussion, the Mayor emphasized the importance of the city, BPD and the Bureau of Alcohol and Firearms. He also advocated for the expansion and improvement of partnerships that would prosecute more cases of gun trafficking and homicides on the federal level.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced the Community Violence Intervention (CVI) Collaborative which is composed of 15 jurisdictions across the country, including Baltimore City.

These areas are committed to using a portion of their American Rescue Plan funding to combat violence.

Mayor Scott said he plans to dedicate a portion of the funding to violence reduction work in Baltimore. This will go to smaller, community-based organizations.

