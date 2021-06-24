Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Reconfigured task force balks at using federal aid for Kansas vaccine lottery

By Noah Taborda
Posted by 
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2csQaR_0adcq3De00

TOPEKA — New members of an advisory panel tasked with determining how to use federal aid balked Wednesday at the idea of using $1 million for a lottery to incentivize inoculation from COVID-19.

GOP leaders and their appointees squabbled with Gov. Laura Kelly’s appointees over nearly every proposal and possible recommendation during a three-hour meeting.

The Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Task Force, originally established in May 2020 to oversee the distribution of federal CARES Act funds, is now tasked with doing the same for $1.6 billion in discretionary monies from the American Rescue Plan. All recommendations are made to the State Finance Council, which has the final say.

SPARK members advanced one item for consideration by the finance council, which plans to meet Thursday, leaving bigger issues left unresolved.

One idea tabled for future discussion was a COVID-19 vaccine scholarship lottery.

The proposal would offer any Kansan 24 years or younger vaccinated with at least one dose the opportunity to enter a $1 million scholarship pool with payouts to be determined later.

“I’m not sure I’m in favor of a program like this,” said House Speaker Ron Ryckman. “I think folks should be vaccinated, but that’s their decision. I am not sure about incentivizing a 12-year-old to do something that they haven’t had a chance to talk to their parents about.”

Unlike the previous SPARK task force made up largely of Gov. Laura Kelly’s appointees, this new seven-member executive committee is made up of the lieutenant governor, two governor appointees, the House speaker, the Senate president and two members appointed by those legislative leaders.

Only the proposed 2021 budget for the Office of Recovery gained approval by the SPARK committee.

DeAngela Burns-Wallace, secretary of the Department of Administration and a Kelly appointee, opened proceedings with a proposed structure for the committee, including the advisory committee and several working groups below them. Republican lawmakers and appointees expressed willingness to work within a similar structure but were cautious of where the final recommendations would come from and who would appoint members to these subcommittees.

“The two questions I have are what is the advisory committee’s makeup and who makes up the membership of these working groups,” said Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover. “Otherwise, you can end up with a situation where all the recommendations are going one direction.”

Kansas received an initial tranche of $800 million in May — with $250 million dedicated to the unemployment insurance trust fund — and an additional $800 million will arrive in May 2022. The SPARK task force has until December 2024 to obligate those funds and until December 2026 to spend them, far longer than the timeframe allowed in the CARES Act.

Including the American Rescue Plan, Kansas has received approximately $27 billion in COVID-19 relief funding through federal bills.

Ryckman also was sheepish about nailing down a structure before the committee had a sense of its overarching goals.

“What strategic investments can we make now that helps Kansas in the future? What ways can we offset future spending for (the state general fund)?” the Olathe Republican said. “I’m sure there’s other ideas, but I’d like to have some understanding of where we are trying to end up.”

Burns-Wallace assured Masterson and Ryckman the goal of these working groups was not to insert governor-appointed people to filter out unfavorable recommendations. Rather, she said, it was about bringing as many voices to the table as possible.

“This is a proposal of trying to help us think about how we structure this and start to get some work done,” Burns-Wallace said. “Maybe it evolves as we move through it as well but how do we get a few voices and hands into these spaces to get us moving?”

The post Reconfigured task force balks at using federal aid for Kansas vaccine lottery appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

280
Followers
418
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Masterson
Person
Ron Ryckman
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Unemployment Insurance#Gop#The American Rescue Plan#The State Finance Council#The Finance Council#House#The Office Of Recovery#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

How long do Kansas foster children have to wait for truly independent accountability?

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Grey Endres is a steering committee member of Strengthen Families Rebuild Hope, an independent coalition of organizations and individuals dedicated to reforming Kansas’s foster care system. […] The post How long do Kansas foster children have to wait for truly independent accountability? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

What I learned on my pilgrimage to the U.S. Center Chapel in Kansas

I had some unfinished business with the Boss. Back in February, my actual boss, Kansas Reflector editor in chief Sherman Smith, considered sending me out to Lebanon, pop. 252 (at last count), site of the Jeep commercial in which Bruce Springsteen begged Americans to walk back their fury at each other and find common ground. […] The post What I learned on my pilgrimage to the U.S. Center Chapel in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Hutchinson working with MIT to break poverty shackles of the ‘cliff effect’

TOPEKA — Shawna Logue recalls a time in her life when she earned $100 too much in annual income to qualify for government assistance to help feed her daughter. To make ends meet, the recently divorced mother sold the fancy dishes she had when she was married, and would try to find somebody who would let her clean their house for $20 on the weekend. She avoided her heating bills during the winter, when companies aren’t allowed to shut off service, and used her tax return to catch up on payments in the spring.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas governor grants clemency to 8, embracing ‘political risk’ in rare use of power

TOPEKA — Michael McCloud was overwhelmed with joy when he learned he wouldn’t have to return to prison for the rest of his life. Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday she would commute or pardon the sentences of McCloud and seven others based on an exhaustive review of more than 200 applicants for clemency. “This is […] The post Kansas governor grants clemency to 8, embracing ‘political risk’ in rare use of power appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Colyer joins Schmidt in pledging opposition to critical race theory in Kansas schools

TOPEKA — Former Gov. Jeff Colyer signed a pledge Thursday to oppose the teaching of critical race theory in Kansas schools, matching the move made by his GOP rival earlier this week. Attorney General Derek Schmidt signed the pledge on Monday. Both are seeking their party’s nomination for governor in next year’s race against incumbent […] The post Colyer joins Schmidt in pledging opposition to critical race theory in Kansas schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
AgriculturePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Relief payments to Black farmers on hold amid lawsuits backed by former Trump aides, conservative groups

WASHINGTON — Former Trump administration officials and conservative and libertarian nonprofits have launched lawsuits to block federal relief funds aimed at Black and minority farmers — a development that House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott of Georgia calls “an evil system at work here.” Suits have been filed in Florida, Wisconsin and Texas that say […] The post Relief payments to Black farmers on hold amid lawsuits backed by former Trump aides, conservative groups appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

The road to the Jan. 6 insurrection goes back to Kansas — let’s reverse its course

When Timothy McVeigh made the bomb that would take down the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995, he did it in plain sight, at a state park in Kansas. McVeigh and at least one co-conspirator, Terry Nichols, mixed 4,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate — a common fertilizer — with diesel fuel, […] The post The road to the Jan. 6 insurrection goes back to Kansas — let’s reverse its course appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas officials boost food assistance through pandemic relief program

TOPEKA — Kansas officials are extending and expanding access to a federal relief program for vulnerable families whose children were without school meals because of the pandemic. Pandemic EBT program funds for the 2020-21 school year will be issued later this month to families of children that reported missed lunches because of school closures. The […] The post Kansas officials boost food assistance through pandemic relief program appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Supreme Court affirms transgender rights in declining to hear school bathroom case

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will not hear a case of a transgender student in Virginia who was barred from using the boys’ bathroom, a decision that affirms lower-court rulings that said treating transgender students differently violates federal law. Justices on the top court offered no comment in declining to take […] The post U.S. Supreme Court affirms transgender rights in declining to hear school bathroom case appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas Reflector

After February blackouts, energy companies gear up for high summer demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even before summer officially began, parts of Kansas and Missouri saw the year’s first heat wave stress an electrical grid nearly consumed by a cold snap just a few months ago.  Earlier this month, as air conditioners worked overtime to keep up with peak temperatures in the 90s, the Southwest Power […] The post After February blackouts, energy companies gear up for high summer demand appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Audio Astra: ‘Grassland Groupies,’ Wichita homesteaders, summer school blues

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The three podcasts I’ve spotlighted this week all wander into nature in their own ways: one through a “virtual” summer school field trip, one […] The post Audio Astra: ‘Grassland Groupies,’ Wichita homesteaders, summer school blues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
POTUSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Biden administration extends federal eviction moratorium for one final month

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday extended a national moratorium on evictions for another month, offering what federal officials say will be a final respite while they scramble to beef up other help for renters that could mitigate a wave of evictions once the legal protection does expire. The added month of eviction relief comes […] The post Biden administration extends federal eviction moratorium for one final month appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Georgia StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Department of Justice takes Georgia to court over its elections law

WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia to overturn a sweeping elections law passed in March, with a legal challenge that alleges the new statute violates the federal Voting Rights Act. The federal lawsuit is the latest in a series of challenges […] The post U.S. Department of Justice takes Georgia to court over its elections law appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Biden and bipartisan senators clinch a deal on $1.2T infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON — The White House and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators said Thursday they’ve struck a deal on the outlines of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, marking a breakthrough on federal dollars for road and bridge projects after weeks of negotiations — but with significant hurdles still ahead. President Joe Biden stood with the […] The post Biden and bipartisan senators clinch a deal on $1.2T infrastructure plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

In their response to COVID-19, Kansas senior citizens set an example for everyone

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ross Boelling, 65, is the newly elected president of the Kansas Silver Haired Legislature. For the past year, I have watched COVID-19 numbers closely. It was […] The post In their response to COVID-19, Kansas senior citizens set an example for everyone appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PoliticsPosted by
Kansas Reflector

To bridge gaps and solve hard problems, Kansans should moderate their rhetoric

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Doug Iliff has been in the private practice of family medicine in Topeka for 35 years. In my 45 years as a Kansas family physician, I’ve […] The post To bridge gaps and solve hard problems, Kansans should moderate their rhetoric appeared first on Kansas Reflector.