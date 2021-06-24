Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How Toyota (Yes, Toyota) Came To Dominate the Modern Battlefield

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 5 days ago

Caleb Larson

Security, World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n77cX_0adcpy2f00

The Toyota brand is synonymous with robustness and reliability—a perfect solution for warlords and rebel groups who lack armor.

How Toyota (Yes, Toyota) Came To Dominate the Modern Battlefield

Here's What You Need to Know : Low-tech, armed technicals are charging forward into battle—with Toyota leading the way.

Big and showy weapons systems involving stealth, networked sensors, remote piloting, hypersonic speed—these sop up much of the public’s attention and a lot of government funding. High performance, high technology, and highly expensive, they are the playthings of empires. On the other end of the spectrum is the lowly pickup truck.

Some of the earliest armed trucks, or technicals as they’re called, cut their teeth during the Second World War where they were prized for good mobility and reliability in austere North African desert conditions. The Long Range Desert Group of Libyan fame mated artillery and machine guns to Ford and Chevrolet trucks and fought Axis forces using shoot-and-scoot tactics, or gathered intelligence for the Allies.

Several decades later, Time magazine dubbed the tail-end of the 1970s and 1980s Chadian-Libyan conflict the Toyota War, due to Chadian battlefield dominance thanks to their converted Toyota gun trucks. The trucks gained further notoriety in the 1990s, when many Somali forces, and especially the powerful warlord Mohamad Farrah Aidid maintained scores of Toyota Land Cruisers with devastating effect.

More from The National Interest I Love It!: Why Militants Love to Fight in Toyota-Brand Trucks Fact: Why Toyota (Yes, Toyota) Dominates Today’s Battlefields China's Military Buildup Has Russia Worried

Today

The 2010s and 2020s are the technical’s golden age—an age still dominated by Toyota. The Toyota brand is prized for robustness in the most rugged of terrain, and two of their models, the Land Cruiser and Hilux, effectively serve as today’s light calvary-equivalent.

Both the Land Cruiser and Hilux are ideal for tough off-road day trips—and in service with rebel groups that need mobile firepower, but can’t afford to operate tanks or armored personnel carriers. The Toyota models in question benefit from having a global parts supply chain thanks to world-side sales, a simple design that is easily serviceable with basic automotive tools, are not reliant on hard-to-repair electronic management systems, and have good fuel economy.

In April, the human rights and environment watchdog Global Witness released a series of documents that they say details how Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces got their hands on hundreds of 4x4 trucks via auto dealers in the United Arab Emirates. The RSF converted their illicitly bought Toyota pickups into technicals by equipping the trucks with heavy machine guns and anti-aircraft cannons.

Global Witness managed to get a comment from Toyota that said, “Toyota has a strict policy not to sell vehicles to potential purchasers who may use or modify them for paramilitary or terrorist activities, and have procedures in place to prevent their products from being diverted for unauthorised military use.” They also explained that Toyota “complies with export control and sanctions laws, and requires dealers and distributors to do the same.” However, when purchasing a truck, a buyer is unlikely to explain that their truck purchase is intended to be converted into a technical.

Toyota technicals aren’t just limited to rebel groups though. In 2016, the BBC acquired exclusive photo evidence of UK special operations troops riding in what appear to be modified Toyota Land Cruiser pickups. Like their rebel counterparts, they were armed to the teeth, carrying at least one M2 Browning heavy machine gun in addition to a number of small arms and antitank weapons.

Decidedly low-tech, armed technicals are still charging forward into battle—with Toyota leading the way.

Caleb Larson holds a Master of Public Policy degree from the Willy Brandt School of Public Policy. He lives in Berlin and writes on U.S. and Russian foreign and defense policy, German politics, and culture.

This article first appeared in May 2020.

Image: Reuters

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota War#Sudan#Caleb Larson Security#North African#Axis#Time#Chadian Libyan#Somali#Toyota Land Cruisers#The National Interest#Global Witness#Rapid Support Forces#Rsf#Russian#German#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Toyota
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
BBC
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
Carsdidyouknowcars.com

Essential Protective Toyota Land Cruiser Parts and Accessories

The Toyota Landcruiser is one of Australia’s most popular 4WDs and for a good reason – it’s one of the most reliable and long-lasting 4WDs that can tackle any of Australia’s diverse terrains. It’s Toyota’s longest-running series of models, with the first generation starting production back in 1951. It’s been...
CarsTop Speed

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series

The 13th-gen Land Cruiser 300 looks different inside and out, is based on a new platform, and comes with a couple of new engine options. After 14 years of the 200 Series, Toyota debuted the Land Cruiser 300, which happens to be the iconic SUV’s 13th generation. The automaker will most likely not bring it to the U.S. Instead we might get the LX instead, the Lexus equivalent of this model. The 13th generation Land Cruiser 300 Series rides on a new platform and comes with two V-6 engine options. It looks different on the inside and outside, too. Should Toyota have tried this new-gen Land Cruiser in the U.S. for a year before pulling out?
Carsgm-trucks.com

2022 Toyota Tundra To Get iForce Max Engine

The Toyota Tundra is one of the longest-running vehicles on sale today. It has been on the market, relatively unchanged, for well over a decade at this point, but that’s all about to change. Toyota has confirmed that 2022 will mark a new generation for the truck, but hasn’t officially confirmed much else. The automaker’s latest tease relates to the new Tundra’s engine, which will take on a new name.
Buying Carscar-revs-daily.com

2021 Toyota Corolla XSE Review by Ben Lewis

When you think about it, the Toyota Corolla is like a McDonald’s Hamburger. In car-land the Corolla is the best-selling nameplate ever, with over 46 million sold. (For those playing at home, Mickey D’s has sold over 300 Billion burgers.) And with that popularity comes a familiarity, a confidence – Toyota and McDonald’s know what they’re doing.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

A Toyota dealer has said that the new, third-generation Tundra is its most exciting new vehicle in years, and the Japanese automaker has further whet our appetites for its reveal by giving us a long-awaited teaser. We then heard that the truck would be available with new engine options, but official images of the vehicle have not been released yet. That said, we expected that a TRD Pro version would be part of the lineup to battle the likes of the Ford F-150, and now those suspicions seem to have been confirmed with leaked dealer photos showing the 2022 Toyota Tundra with styling enhancements that can only mean performance.
Orlando, FLWESH

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross coming to Toyota of Orlando

Compact and mid-size SUVs and crossovers are hotter than ever right now - in fact, they’re outselling regular sedans and hatchbacks in the US market. Here at Toyota of Orlando, we’ve got a great selection of these popular rides waiting for you in the Toyota RAV4, Venza, Highlander, 4Runner, and C-HR… and we’re about to add one more to the lineup. Get ready to meet the new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross!
Carsautotrader.com

Muscularly-Styled 2022 Toyota Tundra Bows Online

The long-awaited 2022 Toyota Tundra is here, and it looks almost nothing like its dated predecessor. Toyota released a single image of the new Tundra in what’s likely to be its most rugged form: TRD Pro. The photo shows a white truck with black accents, many of which appear to take on a shredded carbon fiber-style texture. A large grille houses enormous Toyota badging plus various LED light bars. Hidden toward the bottom are an embossed Tundra stamp and sensors for what we expect will be a host of collision-avoidance features.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Final Ride: 1990 Toyota Crown Hearse

This imported Japanese style hearse is available for purchase…. Decked out in traditional Buddhist style, this 1990 Toyota Crown hearse is quite the sight anywhere in the United States. While any Toyota Crown is a rarity on this side of the Pacific, one which has served as a Japanese style hearse is even more unique, promising to turn heads and spark up conversations wherever it’s taken. This particular car is for sale at the moment, and while admittedly it won’t interest everyone, the right shopper will realize this is a true gem.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 01h1/predawn Gray Mica Toyota Sienna

Third Row Seat, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, WiFi Hotspot, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Hybrid, Dual Zone A/C. LE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/35 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input,...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Amazing Howl Of This Toyota GR 86 Concept

Toyota's new GR 86 has to count as one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming models. The previous generation may not have been a fast car, but it had good bones. And while it's nowhere near as iconic as the A80 Supra, the 86 was the basis of some fairly wild modifications and engine swaps. Remember when someone replaced the boxer engine with the V10 from an E60 M5? And who could possibly forget the Ferrari 458-powered model?
CarsPistonheads

Goodwood debut for 2022 Toyota GR 86

Now Goodwood Festival of Speed has finally been confirmed, despite that old virus thing, the manufacturer announcements are on their way. But we're not complaining, especially when the news is as promising as this. Yep, the hotly anticipated new Toyota GR 86 will make its debut in the West Sussex gardens for a First Glance and obligatory hill climb, ahead of its on-sale date in the UK in 2022.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Inferno Toyota Tundra

Very Nice. iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, 4x4, TRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE, BEDLINER W/DECK RAIL SYSTEM, SR5 UPGRADE PACKAGE, Bed Liner, Trailer Hitch, New Tires SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Brake Actuated Limited...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Blizzard Pearl Toyota Highlander

Nice, LOW MILES - 25,216! PRICED TO MOVE $500 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All...
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Face-Off: Kia Telluride vs. Toyota Highlander

Since it arrived in North America in early 2001, the Toyota Highlander has been an incredibly popular SUV, both with Consumer Reports’ members and the general public. It’s also been a strong performer in CR’s testing, ranking among the top-scoring models and capturing the midsized SUV Top Pick award an impressive 10 times since it was first eligible in 2002.
Economyjust-auto.com

VivoPower to electrify Australian mining Toyotas

VivoPower International today announced an “exclusive manufacturing collaboration” with Toyota. Toyota Australia intends to integrate VivoPower’s conversion kits to electrify Land Cruiser vehicles during the build process – turning chassis originally destined to be diesels into EVs with VivoPower batteries and electric motors. In an update note issued after the...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2012 Habanero Toyota Prius c

FUEL EFFICIENT 46 MPG Hwy/53 MPG City! Clean. Moonroof, Navigation, CD Player, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth, PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF W/SLIDING SUN..., Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Serviced here, Local Trade-In. CLICK NOW!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap Cars...
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Toyota Tundra first look

Update: This story has been updated after Toyota released an official image of the 2022 Toyota Tundra. The new generation of the Toyota Tundra is finally coming after more than a decade, and now the wait to see the new full-size truck appears to be over. On Thursday, Tundras.com forum...
Buying CarsSFGate

Ackerman Toyota Welcomes the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser to its Showroom

The Toyota Land Cruiser is a great blend of power and sophistication. Drivers in the St. Louis area who are looking for a new vehicle that has three rows of seats and is full of great features should take a closer look at the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser that is now available at Ackerman Toyota. The SUV captures attention from the moment eyes are laid on it with its bold exterior details, chrome side moldings and LED lights.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Super White Toyota Corolla

Nice, ONLY 61,536 Miles! EPA 37 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Navigation, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, Aluminum Wheels, BLACK, SOFTEX SYNTHETIC LEATHER SEAT.. iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless...