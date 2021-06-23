Joy Bell Thurman

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJoy Bell Thurman, 93, of Decatur passed away at her home on June 20, 2021. Joy was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ples and Etta Patterson Clark; and several siblings. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, JW Thurman of Decatur; daughters, Faye Hawkins of Decatur and Margaret Calfee of Cleveland; several brothers and sisters; several grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Funeral services will be on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Union Grove Baptist Church, Decatur, with the Rev. Toby Brogden officiating. Interment will follow at Short Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at Union Grove Baptist Church. Decatur Funeral Home and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Thurman family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com and sign the guest book and offer condolences and memories. Arrangements entrusted to Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 423-334-3661.

