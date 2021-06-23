Cancel
Athens, TN

Harry Eugene Buterbaugh, Jr.

 9 days ago

Harry Eugene Buterbaugh, Jr., 80, of Athens passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Life Care of Athens. He was a native of Hamilton, New York, resident of McMinn County since 1974, a son of the late Harry Eugene Buterbaugh, Sr. and Emma Elizabeth Ramsdale Buterbaugh. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Mae “Tootie” Wheaton Buterbaugh on July 28, 2007; son-in-law, Mark Jones; brother, Robert Buterbaugh; and sister, Laura Brown. He worked for Athens Table Company for 7-1/2 years and was a former employee of Vulcan Materials for 19 years. He was a member of West End Baptist Church. Survivors include his daughter, Rita Jones of Decatur; three brothers, Raymond Buterbaugh of Madison, N.Y., Edwin Buterbaugh of Madison, N.Y., David Buterbaugh of Hamilton, N.Y.; sisters, Ellen Liggett of Connecticut and Laura Brown of Newark, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Mark and Jennifer Jones, Adam Jones, Luke and Jessica Jones, and Rachel Jones; several great grandchildren; special great niece, Nicole Roberts; and many other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday in West End Baptist Church with Pastor Herman Jordan officiating. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Mark Jones, Jr., Luke Jones, Adam Jones Jr., Thomas Beach, Chris Jones, Brady McMinn, Corbin Allen and Austin Shriver. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church. Condolences may be sent to www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Harry-Buterbaugh,Jr. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, in charge of arrangements.

