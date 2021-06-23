Rev. Wheeler Ogle Wattenbarger

Wattenbarger, 86, was born Dec. 25,1934. He peacefully passed away at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens on June 20, 2021 with his daughter and son-in-law by his side. Ogle was a graduate of Niota Elementary, McMinn County High School, Tennessee Wesleyan College and received his Master of Divinity degree from Chandler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta. He served in the United States Army as a chaplain’s assistant. He married the love of his life on Sept. 24,1961. He lovingly and faithfully served as pastor in the United Methodist Church for 32 years, serving many churches in the East Tennessee area. The final 19 years of his ministry, from June of 1981 until his retirement in July of 2000, he served Allen Memorial and Cedar Springs United Methodist churches. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He loved his Lord and lived his life in service to God’s people. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grayson and Maggie Jane Buttram Wattenbarger; his brother, the Rev. Warren Wattenbarger and wife Mildred; and brother-in-law, Fred C. Hicks. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary Louise McCulloch Wattenbarger of Athens; his daughter, Tina Morgan and son-in-law, Paul of Riceville; his sister, Hazel Hicks of Englewood; his niece, Denise Roach and her husband, Billy; nephew, Mark Wattenbarger; great nephews, Josh Roach and Gray Wattenbarger; and great niece, Leigh Hollingsworth and her husband, John. Special thanks to the staff of Life Care Center and Dominion Senior Living Center of Athens for all their care, support and love. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at Allen Memorial United Methodist Church. The Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 24, at the church followed by a committal service at McMinn Memory Gardens with Ogle’s seminary and longtime friend Rev. Riley Huffstetler officiating. Pallbearers will be Jody Boggess, Bobby Farris, Wayne McCulloch, Quinn Satherlie, Tim Sharp and Rick Skidmore. Honorary pallbearers will be ministers of all denominations. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church at PO Box 396, Athens, TN 37371, to be used for ministries that Ogle was passionate about, mark check, “Wattenbarger Memorial.” Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Rev. W. Ogle Wattenbarger.