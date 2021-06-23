Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton, TN

Betty June Firestone

dailypostathenian.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty June Firestone, 85, of Delano, passed away on June 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 5, 1935, to the late Bill and Eva (Hyde) Sneed. Betty retired from Benton Banking Company and was a lifelong member of Delano Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne Sneed and Dennis Sneed; and sister, Wilma Calhoun. Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Rev. Harold Firestone; loving son, Jonathan Firestone, both of Delano; sisters, Dorothy Nelson of Hickory, North Carolina and Jean Cook of Chattanooga; a host of nieces and nephews also survive. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Delano Baptist Church with Pastor Jamie Johnson officiating. Her family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the church. Family and friends will assemble at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Delano Baptist Church and proceed to Delano Cemetery for the 10 a.m. committal service. The family would like to express their gratitude to Amedisys Hospice and her caregiver, Jacqueline Loeke. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.

www.dailypostathenian.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Benton Banking Company#Delano Baptist Church#Higgins Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa rapidly intensifies to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened early Friday to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. By Friday night, the Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as it moved quickly in the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said. It was about 475 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 30 mph.