Betty June Firestone, 85, of Delano, passed away on June 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 5, 1935, to the late Bill and Eva (Hyde) Sneed. Betty retired from Benton Banking Company and was a lifelong member of Delano Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne Sneed and Dennis Sneed; and sister, Wilma Calhoun. Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Rev. Harold Firestone; loving son, Jonathan Firestone, both of Delano; sisters, Dorothy Nelson of Hickory, North Carolina and Jean Cook of Chattanooga; a host of nieces and nephews also survive. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Delano Baptist Church with Pastor Jamie Johnson officiating. Her family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the church. Family and friends will assemble at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Delano Baptist Church and proceed to Delano Cemetery for the 10 a.m. committal service. The family would like to express their gratitude to Amedisys Hospice and her caregiver, Jacqueline Loeke. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.