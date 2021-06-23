Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

grand rounds: the pandemics of COVID-19 and health disparities: a path to health equity

 8 days ago

Presented by: Tina L. Cheng, MD, MPH-BK Rachford Professor & Chair of Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati; Director, Cincinnati Children’s Research Foundation; Chief Medical Officer, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio. ​Objectives:. Define and diagnose health disparities. Discuss the roots of health disparities and their intergenerational transmission. List and apply...

#Health Disparities#Health Equity#Medical Education#Covid 19#Pandemics#University Of Cincinnati#Life Course Theory#Cme#Dayton Children
