Etowah, TN

Cynthia Anita Bain

dailypostathenian.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCynthia Anita Bain, 63, of Etowah, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2021. She was born on Nov. 17, 1957, to Bettie Bradford Eaves and the late Herman B. Fox, Sr. She was a graduate of McMinn Central High School, Class of 1975, and enjoyed gardening, painting, crafting, baking and making candy, cookies and Christmas ornaments for her family members. Anita had a love for life and cherished her moments spent with her beloved family. In addition to her father, Herman B. Fox, Sr., she was also preceded in death by her brother, Herman B. Fox, Jr.; stepfather, Floyd Eaves; grandparents, Willie (Essie) Bradford and Bowden (Thelma) Fox; and several uncles and aunts on both sides of the family. Left to honor her legacy include her beloved children, Lucas and Erica Bain; father of her children, Gary Bain; sisters, Karen Fox, Cheryle (Ray) Cooper, Elizabeth (Ted) Rainwater, and Jennifer (Rick) Heath. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the chapel of Higgins Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Old Ocoee Cemetery with Jeremy Allen, Brad Bradford, Josh Bradford, Timothy Black, Klay Higdon and Trey Cooper serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Freddie Hicks, Gary Bain and Cain Allen. Her family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.

www.dailypostathenian.com
