The Days of ’47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo is excited to continue to add to its legacy in the Salt Lake Valley by expanding events featured in conjunction with the World’s Only Gold Medal Rodeo. In 2021, the Road to the Horse Collegiate Colt Starting Competition will be added to the schedule. With an emphasis on education, Road to the Horse has inspired and fostered a strong knowledge of the fundamentals of natural horsemanship within its fan base. Since its inception in 2003, cultivating a solid foundation of natural horsemanship and strengthening equine partnerships have served as key principles of Road to the Horse, and one is hard pressed to find a more fitting classroom than the collegiate equestrian arena. Road to the Horse is honored to co-host the Collegiate Colt Starting Challenge in conjunction with the Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo on July 23 and July 24 at the Salt Lake County Equestrian Center in South Jordan, Utah.