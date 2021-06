Georgia’s gas prices haven’t seen any jumps lately. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas has been holding pretty steady, only seeing small fluctuations. For Georgians, the price today is $2.899, which is not much different than a week ago at $2.908. The average nationally is $3.072 today, compared to $3.075 a week ago. A month ago, Georgia was only 3 cent higher and nationally 4 cent lower.