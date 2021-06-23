Arnold Lee Walden, 77 of Philadelphia, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Life Care of Athens. A native of Ten Mile and a resident of Philadelphia for 33 years, he was the son of the late Earl Hardin and Emma Mary Walden. He was a self-employed carpenter and member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Gunter Walden; sisters, Adala Waller, Wendell Walden, Sue Reed; brothers, Edgar Walden, J.D. Walden, and Hardin Walden. Survivors include nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Walden and Rev. Curtis Porter officiating. Active pallbearers will be nephews. The interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the church. The family would like to thank Life Care of Athens for their care during the time Arnold was a resident. Those unable to attend may send condolences to www.laycockhobbs.com/notices/Arnold-Walden Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.