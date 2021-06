The Mets were one game away from finishing off a sweep of the Cubs. Then Kyle Hendricks got in the way. The Cubs’ soft-throwing right-handed pitcher shutout the Mets offense through six innings, leading to the Amazin’s 2-0 loss on Thursday night at Citi Field. Hendricks punched out seven batters and retired his final eight against a Mets lineup that struggled to barrel the ball beyond the infield dirt. Not even Pete Alonso, who struck out chasing a 73.5 mph curveball in the first inning, could stop Hendricks from collecting his seventh straight win.