Juvenile motorcyclist hospitalized after losing control of vehicle in College Place

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — A juvenile driver was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after losing control of their motorcycle and suffering injuries. According to a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the driver was headed southbound on State Route 125 at Commercial Dr in College Place around 3:22 p.m. An investigation by WSP Troopers determined that the driver lost control of their vehicle and went off the roadway. Authorities say that the vehicle came to rest in a nearby ditch.