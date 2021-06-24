Cancel
College Place, WA

Juvenile motorcyclist hospitalized after losing control of vehicle in College Place

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — A juvenile driver was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after losing control of their motorcycle and suffering injuries. According to a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the driver was headed southbound on State Route 125 at Commercial Dr in College Place around 3:22 p.m. An investigation by WSP Troopers determined that the driver lost control of their vehicle and went off the roadway. Authorities say that the vehicle came to rest in a nearby ditch.

