Sandra Kay Brock

Sandra Kay “Sandy” Brock, 66, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Covenant Health Park West in Knoxville. She loved her family, being a caretaker of so many throughout her life, Sandy was able to find the good in all those who had the privilege of meeting her. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Ann Brock; and son, Kenneth “Kenny” Cherry. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Dorothy Cherry of Etowah; grandchildren, Siara, Autumn, Malachi Cherry of Etowah and Caleb Cherry of Benton; great-granddaughter, Jade Cherry of Benton; sisters, Patricia (Jack) Blake and Carol Coburn, both of Greenville; brothers, Robert Brock of Greenville and Mike Brock of Etowah; several nieces, nephews and many friends; also special friends, Jenny Powers and family and Susie and Antonio Bobadillo of Greenville. A private celebration of life will be held in accordance with Sandy’s wishes.