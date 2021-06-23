Arvil Eugene Martin, 74, of Sweetwater, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. Eugene was a native and lifelong resident of Sweetwater. He was the son of the late Arvil M. Martin. Eugene was an independent over the road truck driver for over 50 years. He also enjoyed wagon trains and raising horses. Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Rosey Sherwood Martin of Sweetwater; mother, Annie Bell Hampton Malone of Etowah; daughters, Angel Givens and Alex Roach of Sweetwater, Susan Martin of Athens, Connie Walker of Athens, Penny Martin of Athens, and Gina Duff and husband Mike of Englewood; sons, Shawn Martin of Sweetwater, Tony Martin of Athens, Arthur Sherwood of Tellico; sisters, Carolyn Roderick and husband Daryle of Athens, and Janie Lenoir and husband Joe of Athens; brothers, Bobby Martin and wife Mary of Etowah, Howard Martin of Athens, and Rick Martin and wife Jill of Sweetwater; 24 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; several nieces and nephews; and special niece, Kim Moses. The family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ziegler Funeral Home with Brother Roland Malone and Pastor Billy Sell officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alex Roach, Johnthan Witt, Damien Witt, Larry Gann, Bruce Ladd and Mike Spurling. Honorary pallbearer will be Tony Martin. Anyone who is unable to attend the visitation or funeral services can sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Arvil Eugene Martin.