Seeking bookmobile hosts

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead to Sydney and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont are seeking local businesses and community events to host their “Literacy On The Move” popup library events. Every week, the Read to Sydney Bookmobile will be set up at a predetermined Popup Library location to provide children a place to meet and read with Toby the Therapy dog, make craft projects, and take a free book home with them. Children must be accompanied by a parent or other adult guardian to participate.

