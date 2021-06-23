Seeking bookmobile hosts

CASA of Northeast Louisiana is seeking volunteers to help advocate on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are community members who volunteer with CASA of Northeast Louisiana. They work with children in the child welfare system who have already experienced abuse or neglect. They meet with children in person at least monthly and provide information to judges that helps them make the most informed decisions about each child. These visits provide an opportunity for CASA volunteers to check in on children’s safety and well-being.