Where Assisted Living Fits in the Care Continuum

During my tenure at Vashon Community Care, I’ve been struck with how much people on Vashon take care of one another. The amount of effort that went into ensuring that people of all ages were housed, fed and vaccinated during the worst of the pandemic was awe-inspiring, and the creativity and sheer will it took to establish a COVID testing site was remarkable! VCC was engaged in many of these efforts, so I got to see first-hand just how exceptional this community is.