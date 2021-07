We asked some physicists about sending a Pontiac Fiero rocket into orbit. Well, they finally did it. In F9, members of the Fast family go to space. Specifically, Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Ludacris) enter orbit in a souped-up Pontiac Fiero with some help from the dudes from Tokyo Drift as part of a plan to disable a satellite that will give the villainous Otto (Thue Ersted Rasmussen) world domination capabilities. The sequence is just as intended: ridiculous and hilarious. But, as Roman flails around nervously—he was apparently eating candy in the spacecraft—while Tej negs him and tries to maintain his cool as they zoom out of Earth's atmosphere, we had to ask ourselves: Could you really catapult a car into outer space?