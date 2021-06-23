Cancel
Review : ‘The Sparks Brothers’

By Eli Thaler
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA band formed in the late 1960’s, the Sparks Brothers are one of the most unique musical groups ever assembled. The group is led by brothers Ron and Russel Mael and their unconventional way of performing and creating songs is showcased by director Edgar Wright and his supportive group of fans and band members in the new documentary ‘The Spark Brothers.’ Wright pays tribute to the band by unraveling old clips, partaking in interviews with band members and other musicians, and hearing Ron and Russels’ side of the story. Regardless if you are a fan or not it is truly fascinating to hear the history of the Sparks Brothers and why they have created dozens of albums and hundreds of songs.

movies.mxdwn.com
