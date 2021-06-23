Review : ‘The Sparks Brothers’

In the making of The Sparks Brothers, director Edgar Wright took on a massive challenge. Sparks, the band at the center of the new documentary, has a history that spans more than 50 years, and not only is that a hell of a lot of time to cover in a standard-length movie, but things only get more intense when you consider the subject’s near-constant output of new music. There was never really a possibility on the table that the film would be able to cover absolutely everything – meaning that there was always going to exist the hardship of making some difficult cuts and leaving some great material on the editing room floor.