Applications sought for EPS Board of Education seat

ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education is looking to fill the newly vacated seat.

Previously held by Colin Abernathy, the Office No. 5 position would be held through February or April of 2022 and would then be up for re-election February and/or April of 2022.

The board typically meets on the third Monday of every month, as well as special meetings as needed.

Abernathy's resignation was approved Monday; two members were appointed to the board already this past school year.

Board zones can be found by visiting enidpublicschools.org/boardzones.

Qualifications for the position include:

• Must have lived within the district for at least six months prior to the first day of the filing period.

• Must have been a registered voter with the county election board at an address located within the geographical boundaries of the district for at least six months prior to the first day of the filing period.

• Must have a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalency.

• Special regulations apply to those who have been convicted or pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or a felony. Fifteen years must have passed since the completion of the related sentence. Individuals are not eligible to run during a pending appeal of such conviction or plea.

• Applicants cannot have a relative within the second degree currently employed by the district, including a candidate’s spouse, child, parent, grandchild, grandparent, brother, sister, spouse’s child, spouse’s grandchild, spouse’s brother, spouse’s sister, spouse’s grandparent, grandchild’s spouse, parent’s spouse and child’s spouse.

Once appointed, members of the EPS board are required to complete — within 15 months of appointment — at least 12 hours of instruction on education issues, including school finance, Oklahoma education laws, school board-related ethics, duties and responsibilities.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to contact EPS CFO Sam Robinson by calling (580) 366-7020.