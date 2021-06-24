Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

Applications sought for EPS Board of Education seat

By Alexander Ewald
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvWy4_0adcoMpm00

ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education is looking to fill the newly vacated seat.

Previously held by Colin Abernathy, the Office No. 5 position would be held through February or April of 2022 and would then be up for re-election February and/or April of 2022.

The board typically meets on the third Monday of every month, as well as special meetings as needed.

Abernathy's resignation was approved Monday; two members were appointed to the board already this past school year.

Board zones can be found by visiting enidpublicschools.org/boardzones.

Qualifications for the position include:

• Must have lived within the district for at least six months prior to the first day of the filing period.

• Must have been a registered voter with the county election board at an address located within the geographical boundaries of the district for at least six months prior to the first day of the filing period.

• Must have a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalency.

• Special regulations apply to those who have been convicted or pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or a felony. Fifteen years must have passed since the completion of the related sentence. Individuals are not eligible to run during a pending appeal of such conviction or plea.

• Applicants cannot have a relative within the second degree currently employed by the district, including a candidate’s spouse, child, parent, grandchild, grandparent, brother, sister, spouse’s child, spouse’s grandchild, spouse’s brother, spouse’s sister, spouse’s grandparent, grandchild’s spouse, parent’s spouse and child’s spouse.

Once appointed, members of the EPS board are required to complete — within 15 months of appointment — at least 12 hours of instruction on education issues, including school finance, Oklahoma education laws, school board-related ethics, duties and responsibilities.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to contact EPS CFO Sam Robinson by calling (580) 366-7020.

Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
168
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enid, OK
Education
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Eps Board Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Ethics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSCNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and the Delta variant

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...