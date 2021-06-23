Cancel
Religion

What Is Takaful?

By Tara Seboldt
thebalance.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTakaful, also called Islamic insurance, is a system of cooperative insurance for followers of Islam. Members of a takaful contract contribute to a pool of money that’s used to financially support a member when they experience a covered loss. Take a closer look at the definition of takaful and how...

www.thebalance.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Car Insurance#Insurance Company#Islamic#Muslims#The Takaful Group#Sharia#Investe
Insurance
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Society
Religion
Insurance Companies
Economythebalance.com

What Is Insolvency?

Insolvency describes a situation in which debtors are unable to pay what they owe to creditors. Both individuals and businesses can be deemed insolvent if not able to pay their debts. Different things can cause a person or business entity to become insolvent. And there are varied ways of dealing...
EconomyForbes

What Is A Neobank?

Traditional banking may bring to mind monolithic brick-and-mortars, malfunctioning ATMs and mountains of paperwork. Yet a new crop of non-bank fintech [financial technology] startups, known as neobanks, are combating these stereotypes in the form of digital-first—often, digital only—banking platforms that promise seamless online experiences and low- or no-fee services. But...
Economycobizmag.com

What is Homesharing?

Homesharing is when two unrelated people live in a home together and share expenses. Offering a fresh take on roommate living, it’s a win-win solution for those seeking affordable housing — typically younger adults — and those in need of some support to live on their own — often older, active adults.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Economyfinextra.com

BIS: Fintech and payments

Improvements in technology, coupled with growing demand for digital payment methods, are increasingly reshaping the way payments are made. Non-bank institutions now offer a wide range of retail payment services. This raises the question of where the regulatory perimeter should be drawn. Financial authorities now face the task of deciding whether the risk profile of different payment services are appropriately reflected in their regulatory frameworks. A sound understanding of the regulatory approaches in other jurisdictions contributes to this assessment.
Personal FinanceWFAA

Have you been putting off buying life insurance? Now might be the time to get it done.

TEXAS, USA — Just when we would like to be carefree again, the pandemic is weighing on our thoughts. Recently, 15% of people surveyed said they’re likely to purchase life insurance due to the impact of COVID-19. Maybe this will be the reminder many people need. Stats say almost half of us have put off getting coverage that we know we need. One survey showed that more than half of us think a life policy is going to cost three times as much as it really does. And women are far less likely to have coverage than men.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Week

What the Delta variant could mean for the Pfizer vaccine

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, a new report from Israeli website Ynet has some good news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and some bad. First, the good news: Data from the Israel Health Ministry find the vaccine holds up well against the variant when it comes to hospitalizations and serious illness, with an efficacy rate of 93 percent according to data from June 6 to July 3, when the Delta variant really began to take hold, Bloomberg reports. That's down from 98.2 percent compared to the variants that came before, but still very good.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

American Express partners Bangkok Bank to expand its card acceptance in Thailand

American Express has signed a partnership with Bangkok Bank to expand acceptance of its cards in Thailand. Under the partnership, Bangkok Bank will sign up merchants to accept American Express cards in Thailand and provide American Express Card Members and merchants with access to Bangkok Bank’s contactless Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal network.
Businessaithority.com

Verdant Capital Announces New Investment Advisory Partnership With Invest in Visions of Germany

Verdant Capital is pleased to announce a new investment advisory partnership with Invest in Visions GmbH of Germany. Under the partnership Verdant Capital’s will, on a pan-African basis, originate, prepare for execution, and monitor investments for IIV’s funds investing in inclusive financial institutions (“IFIs”). These institutions include microfinance banks non-banking financial institutions, credit-only institutions, leasing businesses, innovative or technology-driven credit businesses, as well as commercial banks that credibly serve SMEs.
Credits & LoansForbes

Open Banking To Open Finance: The Path To Fairer Finance

Dmitry Dolgorukov is the Co-Founder and CRO of HES Fintech, a leader in providing financial institutions with intelligent lending platforms. First, there was open banking — a considerable step forward in democratizing the financial services industry. With third-party access to banking via application programming interfaces (APIs), consumers were able to connect with a broader range of financial products and take greater control over their financial future.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Bryn Mawr, PAtheamericancollege.edu

How to Open a Roth IRA

According to many financial experts, a Roth IRA account can be one of the best ways to save for retirement—but getting one started can be a complex process. Professor Emeritus of Taxation and retirement planning expert David Littell provides some simple steps to setting up your very own Roth IRA in this piece from Bankrate.
EconomyCoinDesk

Allied Payment Network to Offer Crypto Access in NYDIG Partnership

Allied Payment Network, a digital payments provider for financial institutions, plans to allow clients to buy, sell and hold bitcoin through a new partnership with NYDIG. The partnership also allows Allied Payment Network to make a bitcoin allocation for its corporate treasury, it said Tuesday. Customers of Allied Payment Network's...
Real Estatethebalance.com

Mortgage Deferment vs. Forbearance: What’s the Difference?

Homeowners have two options for temporarily pausing or lowering their monthly mortgage payment during times of hardship: deferment and forbearance. The primary differences between the two are whether interest accrues and when you're required to repay. What’s the Difference Between Mortgage Deferment and Forbearance?. Deferment Forbearance. Payment help Delays, but...
Personal FinanceBankrate.com

How to read a home insurance policy

To know how you and your home are financially protected in the event of a loss, it is important to be able to read your home insurance policy. While policy coverages and exclusions differ by company, there are general terms and features explained within the policy that are common among them. Bankrate helps provide an explanation of these terms and features so you are better able to understand your policy.
Marketscryptonews.com

Bullish Bitcoin Flows, Barclays' Move Against Binance + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. For the first time in five weeks digital asset investment products saw inflows, totaling USD 63m last week, according to digital asset investing firm CoinShares, while for the first time in nine weeks, inflows were seen across all individual digital assets - implying a turnaround in sentiment amongst investors. Bitcoin (BTC) saw the most inflows totaling USD 39m, while bitcoin investment product trading turnover was the lowest since November 2020.

