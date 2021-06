Poetry nights, tarot readings, book signings, live bands and dances, organic meals accompanied by local musicians — the list of community offerings at the Mercury Cafe over the last 45 years goes on. And after a sale very early in the morning on Tuesday, June 22, the Merc will go on as well, just under new owners. “I was really lucky, in that I was afraid that the Mercury would end up getting developed or something like that,” said founder Marilyn Megenity. The longtime astrologer and chef started her community cafe in its first location in Indian Hills in 1975.