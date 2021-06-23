Watch now: New Wolf Creek Golf Club owners Brian Sullivan, Ryan McGuckin and Tyler Mills talk about running a golf course

Jon Hockaday is a staff reporter for WFJA Sports. He has played in, managed, or reported for 42 of the previous 44 Brick Capital Classic Golf Tournaments. I should preface this article with a few facts. I grew up at Sanford Golf Club. I played my first round of golf there at age 9. It is where I broke 80 & 70 for the first time and had my 1st hole-in-one (#6). I received my first trophy (Sanford Jaycee 12-under Pee Wee Division with an 82) and had my first job there (picking up trash on the course for free ice cream). I started my 32 years as a PGA Club Professional as an Assistant at SGC. It has always been one of my favorite places to play – one where maybe I feel more at ease than many others.