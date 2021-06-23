Cancel
Golf

Watch now: New Wolf Creek Golf Club owners Brian Sullivan, Ryan McGuckin and Tyler Mills talk about running a golf course

Pantagraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch now: Plenty of changes under way at Wolf Creek Golf Club for new owners. Buying a golf course wasn't something Brian Sullivan, Tyler Mills and Ryan McGuckin realistically thought about. Now they're the owners of Wolf Creek Golf Club in Cayuga.

www.pantagraph.com
Golf
Sports
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Operation Double Eagle gets vets onto golf course, into new careers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s something we see often. Veterans who have a hard time adjusting to life after they’re done serving the military. Now one local program is hoping to help give some direction. Operation Double Eagle is getting veterans on the golf course to start their career. If...
GolfWFMJ.com

AJGA day one wraps up from Mill Creek Golf Course

Round one of the American Junior Golf Association from Mill Creek's South Course is in the books. This event features some of the best junior golfers aged 12 to 15 not only in the United State, but from across the world. Round one, which began Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. and...
Golfmynews13.com

Sisters achieve success running golf club

CLEVELAND — Sibling rivalries are part of life, but three northeast Ohio sisters chose teamwork instead and that’s paid off in a big way. Making sure the furniture is tidied up in the outdoor patio called The Yard, Lindsey Neidus sees another opportunity for expansion. “It’s funny because the bar...
Golfwfjawwgpradio.com

Sanford Golf Club – A Perfect Course for a Brick Capital Classic

Jon Hockaday is a staff reporter for WFJA Sports. He has played in, managed, or reported for 42 of the previous 44 Brick Capital Classic Golf Tournaments. I should preface this article with a few facts. I grew up at Sanford Golf Club. I played my first round of golf there at age 9. It is where I broke 80 & 70 for the first time and had my 1st hole-in-one (#6). I received my first trophy (Sanford Jaycee 12-under Pee Wee Division with an 82) and had my first job there (picking up trash on the course for free ice cream). I started my 32 years as a PGA Club Professional as an Assistant at SGC. It has always been one of my favorite places to play – one where maybe I feel more at ease than many others.
Golfheraldstaronline.com

Indian Creek golf event a success

Indian Creek would like to thank the following individuals and businesses for donating their time and making a contribution to our annual golf outing. Thanks to them, the 16th-annual Indian Creek Golf Outing was a huge success after last year’s postponement. All proceeds will benefit the Indian Creek athletic program and football team.
GolfOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Golf courses keep workers busy

Sam Bodine has a good time explaining to his family what he does as course superintendent at Ben Hawes and Hillcrest golf courses. “My family just thinks I mow grass every day,” Bodine said, laughing. That has been a big part of the job this golf season on fairways of...
Golfthekatynews.com

Different Types of Golf Courses and Why Awnings for Golf Clubs Are Important

Golf is among the few sports that do not have a defined play area, which means that you can play this game anywhere if you have a hole, a teeing surface, a club, and a ball. A golf course can be classified according to the time taken to play golf, its landscape design, and the type of access individuals have to the course. Several golf courses have 18 holes. Therefore, awnings for golf clubs are […]
GolfGolf Digest

Fox Chapel Golf Club

Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1925) When Fox Chapel hosted the 1985 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship (won by Michiko Hattori), some observers were disappointed that its Seth Raynor design seemed so ordinary. Greens had become circular, many bunkers were overgrown and those that still existed bore fancy modern shapes. Most alarming, the Fox’s 17th, originally a Biarritz hole, had the front portion of the green and trench mowed as fairway. In the early 1990s, architect Brian Silva was called in to restore Raynor’s features. He reclaimed green dimensions, including the Biarritz, and recaptured original bunkers, particularly the necklace wrapped around the front of the 11th (“Short”) green. Tom Marzolf, of Tom Fazio Design, has continued to refine and draw forth more Raynor-inspired shaping and bunkering--this latest work debuted in the fall of 2020.
Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Cougar wrestling club planning Aug. 7 fundraiser at city golf course

Crimson and gray will dominate the fairways Aug. 7 when Enumclaw Golf Course plays host to the WSU Cougar Wrestling Golf Invitational. The fundraising event will support the wrestling program at Washington State University, which is in the midst of some exciting growth. The program has operated at the club level since its spring 2012 inception, but is now getting a boost to full varsity level.
Eagle Point, ORKDRV

Golf Tip of the Week: Stone Ridge Golf Club

EAGLE POINT, Ore--- Since its new owners took over in 2019, Stone Ridge Golf Club has undergone a lot of changes. These changes have been geared at improving and replacing the irrigation system, enhancing the conditions of the greens and fairways, and making the course more playable for the average golfer.
Golftigernet.com

Re: Golf Course Question/Help

Looking for some suggestions on golf courses in the Greenville area. My 10 year old godson has become a huge Clemson fan and I am planning a trip for him and his family this fall to see his first Clemson game. We will more than likely stay in Greenville so the wives can do their thing, while the fellas play some golf on Friday. Suggestions on some nice semi-private or public courses within an hour drive of Greenville would be appreciated? Would love something with a mountain feel for view. Already have the Walker Course in mind as well...
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Michele Wink Foundation Golf Tournament held at Stone Creek Golf Club

OSWEGO — The third annual Michele Wink Foundation Golf Tournament fundraiser was held June 19 at Stone Creek Golf Club in southwest Oswego. The event is held in memory of Wink, the beloved Oswego High School athletic trainer whose tragic and sudden passing in 2018 led to the establishment of a foundation and scholarship in her honor.
Kentucky StateWKYT 27

WATCH | Ky. golf course to be renamed for late UK golfer Cullan Brown

WATCH | Ky. Fairness Campaign: Nassib announcement important for representation in sports. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib is the first active NFL player to come out as gay, and Kentucky’s Fairness Campaign says this representation matters. WATCH | Netflix docu-series will feature ‘Pappygate’, the theft of rare bourbon...
Golfsunbirdnews.com

Golf Course Carvings

In 2021, we are showcasing the golf course carvings by highlighting a carving (or two) each month. Let us start with the history. In 2006 Leo Buries, our golf course manager, was left with dead and downed trees from the monsoon season. Rather than pay for the removal of the stumps, “Chainsaw Bob” Jordan, rumored to be a homeless man living in his vehicle, was commissioned to do the carvings. Chainsaw Bob had been selling his artwork along Riggs Road near the course, and has long since passed away.
Morgantown, WVDaily Athenaeum

New disc golf course opens at Coopers Rock

A new disc golf course is under construction at Coopers Rock State Forest. It took the Morgantown Mountain Goats, a local disc golf league, five years to put together partnerships with the Coopers Rock foundation and the West Virginia State Forest to gain the funding and approvals necessary. “Coopers Rock...