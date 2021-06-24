Cancel
MLB

Vegas Does Not Believe MLB Foreign Substance Crackdown Will Boost Offense

Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 6 days ago

RJ Bell and former bookmaker Matt Holt examine MLB run totals over the last few days to determine if Las Vegas believes the foreign substance crackdown will lead to a greater offensive output. The guys look at the lack of adjustment in run totals from sportsbooks and bettors alike and explain why Vegas does not see a need to boost run totals in light of MLB's intense effort to remove pitch-enhancing substances from the game. The guys acknowledge that the sample is still small, and the quality of the pitchers over the last few days has been high, but they still break down why they believe the lack of adjustments will continue moving forward. Plus, the guys give a surprising stat for run totals over these first few days of the crackdown.

Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

