Civic engagement program aims to inspire Utah students to get involved with politics

A new community civic engagement program is hoping to educate Utah students on the democratic process and inspire them to get involved with politics.

On Wednesday, nine students from Davis County had the opportunity to learn about lawmaking, meet with their local representatives and participate in a mock session on the House Floor.

The program was launched by the Utah House of Representatives Majority Caucus and is a monthly opportunity for students in fourth and fifth grade across the state to be invited to the State Capitol to learn firsthand about the legislative process.

Students in Wednesday's visit role-played as representatives and debated various "bills" in the House Chambers. According to a press release, the students discussed mock legislation ranging from a bill to establish ice cream as the state dessert and a bill mandating bike helmets for children and teenagers under 18-years-old.

The students also visited with Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

The House Majority Caucus hopes to better educate students in Utah about the democratic process and show them how to be involved in politics through the program.