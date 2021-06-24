Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Civic engagement program aims to inspire Utah students to get involved with politics

By Melanie Porter
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNIgW_0adcnlk200

A new community civic engagement program is hoping to educate Utah students on the democratic process and inspire them to get involved with politics.

On Wednesday, nine students from Davis County had the opportunity to learn about lawmaking, meet with their local representatives and participate in a mock session on the House Floor.

Read - 3 Utah men recognized internationally for bravery

The program was launched by the Utah House of Representatives Majority Caucus and is a monthly opportunity for students in fourth and fifth grade across the state to be invited to the State Capitol to learn firsthand about the legislative process.

Students in Wednesday's visit role-played as representatives and debated various "bills" in the House Chambers. According to a press release, the students discussed mock legislation ranging from a bill to establish ice cream as the state dessert and a bill mandating bike helmets for children and teenagers under 18-years-old.

Read - Utah woman leads effort to save fireflies

The students also visited with Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

The House Majority Caucus hopes to better educate students in Utah about the democratic process and show them how to be involved in politics through the program.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Davis County, UT
Government
County
Davis County, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civic Engagement#House#The State Capitol#The House Chambers#The House Majority Caucus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
DrinksPosted by
FOX 13 News

Utah Booze News podcast: The Chairman of the Board

After eight years, John Nielsen is stepping down as chairman of the powerful Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. On the latest episode of "Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast" produced by FOX 13 and The Salt Lake Tribune , Nielsen reflects on his tenure and has plenty to say about the legislature, public safety, and consumer demand in Utah.