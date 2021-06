SYDNEY, June 28 — Australia’s Covid-19 response committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant across the country prompted a lockdown in Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere. Around 18 million Australians, or around 70 per cent of the population, are now under some form of lockdown or Covid-related restrictions as officials grapple with Covid-19 flare-ups in almost every state or territory.