Karen movie got a very polarizing reaction from Social media. Some people like it because of how much Meta and fourth wall breaking it is. Some people hate it because a meme became a movie. They see it as bankruptcy of creativity because of its origin. There are also accusations that this is a rip off of Get Out. I can see that because this sounds like an SNL parody of a Jordan Peele film. I am not sure if I hate it or like it but I am curious enough to watch this at BET. Taryn Manning’s acting is creepy and impressive. So her acting may compensate with the corniness or camp this film have.