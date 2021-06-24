Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Fast and Furious’ Recap: Everything That’s Happened So Far

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The subtitle of F9 is The Fast Saga. And man, is that an appropriate name. Fast & Furious has officially been around for 20 years and 10 movies (nine main films plus the spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). At this point, it has so many characters and subplots and flashbacks and retcons (and retcons of earlier retcons) that calling it a simple franchise just doesn’t cut it. This thing really is a full-fledged saga.

943litefm.com
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#Fast Furious#The Fast And The Furious#Screencrush
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswonderwall.com

The 'Fast & Furious' franchise is back: Everything you need to know about 'F9'

The Fast Fam is back! The ninth installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise opens in theaters on June 25, 2021. To mark the occasion, Wonderwall.com rounded up everything you need to know about "F9"… starting with the official synopsis: According to Universal, the action-thriller kicks off with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto "leading a quiet life off the grid" on a farm in central California with his longtime love, Michelle Rodriguez's Letty, and his son. In "F9," Dom is set to face a threat that will force him to "confront the sins of his past … to save those he loves most." He'll reunite the crew to "stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob."
MoviesIGN

The Article That Inspired The Fast and The Furious - What's the Difference?

The Fast Saga gets bigger and crazier with every entry, and with F9 in theaters, it's easy to lose track of the franchise's humble origins. Kenneth Li's 1998 article for Vibe Magazine, Racer X, follows the story of east coast street racing legend Rafael Estevez from illegal drag races through New York to the legit circuit. So how did a magazine feature turn into Vin Diesel as one of the worlds leading intelligence operatives leading his family pulling physics defying heists around the globe and Dwayne Johnson into his own spin off with Jason Statham? It's time to ask, What's the Difference? This episode was written by Clint Gage and edited and animated by Casey Redmon. For more What's the Difference about your favorite blockbusters, be sure to subscribe to CineFix and IGN Movies & TV! Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sci Fi Mind Bender on Mars, Total Recall, came from a short story by Philip K. Dick - https://youtu.be/XmJmc_PoHZc The Old Man Logan roots of Hugh Jackman and his final outing as Wolverine - https://youtu.be/lAxQ8IvttaE And you may as well catch up on all of Peter Jackson's epic Lord of the Rings Trilogy! The Fellowship of the Ring - https://youtu.be/8bybk9Eo2oQ The Two Towers - https://youtu.be/f3ObBHb5bP4 Return of the King - https://youtu.be/lFl5kTowXrE.
MoviesThrillist

The Full Timeline of Han's 'Fast and Furious' Appearances

Way back in 2020, when whispers of a global pandemic were just headlines from far away and movie release dates still existed, the very first trailer for F9: The Fast Saga snuck a huge revelation into its final moments: Han is back. Fan-favorite character Han Lue, played by Sung Kang, appeared in four Fast & Furious movies before his untimely death at the start of Furious 7, and was by far the coolest member of the Fast Fam.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel Says He’s Down For A Fast & Furious Musical

Having finally made it into outer space for reasons that admittedly make sense within the context of the ninth installment but are still patently absurd, the Fast & Furious franchise can get away with pretty much anything at this point. Beyond that, audiences are not only going to buy it, but lap it up.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9 End Credits Scene: What Happens, And What It Means For The Future Of The Fast & Furious Franchise

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for F9. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!. Back in 2013, the Fast & Furious series unleashed an exciting and sad end credits scene attached to Fast & Furious 6. Following up its story featuring the franchise’s central family going head-to-head against mercenary Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), the movie unveiled an extra coda scene that not only saw Sung Kang’s Han travel to Japan to meet his fate previously witnessed in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, but also revealed his killer: Owen Shaw’s brother, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).
Traffic Accidentsasumetech.com

Fast and Furious 9: Is Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner in Fast and Furious 9 with Vin Diesel?

It’s been 20 years since Vin Diesel and Paul Walker first started together in The Fast and the Furious. After a couple more sequels, the pair were reunited in something of a reboot for the series in 2009 fourth film Fast and Furious. Their characters Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner led the franchise to increasing success across three more movies until Paul tragically died in a car crash on a day off from filming Furious 7 in 2013.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dwayne Johnson’s chances of returning to Fast and Furious

Will actor Dwayne Johnson return to the main Fast and Furious saga? Director Justin Lin answers the question. Dwayne Johnson He has participated in 4 films of the saga Fast and Furious and has also starred in a spin-off with Jason Statham. Rumor has it, he left the main films of the franchise because of his bad relationship with Vin Diesel, but still the fans have always thought that he should come back at some point. Supposedly there will be up to eleven films, so seeing him in the grand finale should not be ruled out.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Turns Out Space Is Not The Limit As Vin Diesel Has Another Big Idea For The Fast And Furious Franchise

Light spoilers for F9 lie ahead. that the Fast & Furious franchise would take a cosmic leap at some point and, in F9, two members of Dominic Toretto’s family shoot for the stars (literally). It was an over-the-top sequence to say the least, but surely had audiences on the edge of their seats. However, it would seem that space is not the limit, as FF star and producer Vin Diesel has another big idea for the long-running franchise. And you may want to prepare yourself for this on.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel Celebrates Fast & Furious 9 Smashing Box Office Records

We all knew that Fast & Furious 9 was going to obliterate all standing pandemic-era box office records, but months from now we could all be looking back at the return of Dominic Toretto and his crew as the pivotal moment for the resurgence of the theatrical industry following the devastating impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Helen Mirren is up for kissing Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10

Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel sitting in a tree... Let's just say their Fast & Furious characters had a whole lot of chemistry in that car scene in Fast 9. The Oscar-winning actress, who plays criminal mastermind Magdalene Shaw in the films, finally got to get behind the wheel of a fast car and take Dominic Toretto (Diesel) for a spin down the London Mall.
Movies/Film

‘Riddick 4’ Could Actually Happen, Promises Vin Diesel Promoter Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel loves to talk about Vin Diesel projects, and who can blame him? You’d do the same if you were Vin Diesel. One of Diesel’s favorite topics involves sequels to his various films. Hell, last year he even teased a potential sequel to The Last Witch Hunter, which I’m pretty sure no one but Diesel has any interest in. Now old Vin is at it again, saying that we might get another Riddick movie.