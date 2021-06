Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional 5 months. Originally the final date to get driver’s licenses renewed was August 1st, 2021. This has been extended to January 1st, 2022. This also includes expiration dates that will occur between July and December of this year. One of the big reasons for this is to keep customers from rushing to Driver Services facilities during hot weather. When visiting Driver facilities, be prepared to wait outside, as they are still limiting how many people can be indoors to help with social distancing.