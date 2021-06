Rahi Sarnobat won India’s first gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Osijek.© Twitter. Olympic athlete Rahi Sarnobat showed sensational form to win the gold medal in the 25m pistol at the ISSF Shooting World Cup on Monday, but teenage sensation Manu Bhaker finished seventh in the same ordeal. Sarnobat’s gold is India’s first in the current edition after the country won a silver and two bronze medals earlier in the tournament. The 30-year-old Sarnobat got a final score of 39 after qualifying second with a total of 591. Her extraordinary performance in the final included perfect scores in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth series.