If you have a child that loves dogs then we’ve got the program for you! Join your library for an interactive literacy event featuring registered therapy dogs with the Tail Waggin’ Tutors. A host of four-legged friends will be visiting the library in the afternoon and they’ll be waiting for kids to sign-up to read to them. It’s a great way to practice your reading to an audience that certainly won’t mind if you make a mistake or two. Everyone who wants a chance to read will be able to do so and we’ll have a selection of books for you to choose from. Come ready to meet our furry listeners, but we do ask that you leave your own dogs at home.