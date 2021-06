There's something undeniably comforting about classic American TV game shows — whether it's tuning into Jeopardy! or staying home from school to watch The Price Is Right and cheering along when an enthusiastic fan of the show crushes it on their spins, or when they get to bring that new car home. Of course, the familiar faces of the hosts on these shows are a huge part of their appeal, and for Wheel of Fortune fans, the show is Vanna White and Pat Sajak. But is one of them retiring anytime soon?