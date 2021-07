GeneIQ Vaccine Direct, a division of GeneIQ, a Molecular Diagnostics company based in Dallas, has partnered with the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center to offer free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center. There is no limit on the number of vaccines GeneIQ will provide during the event, and the second doses of the vaccine will be provided at the same location at a later date, which will be disclosed to patients. Valid candidates must be ages 12 or older, and minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The vaccine is free through insurance or through a federal program for those without insurance.