What's fresh at the farmers market this week
This week at area farmers markets you will find the first peaches of the season as well as tomatoes, cucumbers, raspberries, blackberries, new potatoes, onions, garlic, squash, kale, spinach, cabbage, Swiss chard, snap peas, beans, strawberries, rhubarb, carrots, beets, radishes, microgreens and green onions. To help you use those strawberries, here is a recipe you may have missed recently from Daniel Neman for Strawberries Dusted With Cardamom Sugar.www.stltoday.com