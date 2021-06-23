Cancel
Lake Saint Louis, MO

What's fresh at the farmers market this week

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week at area farmers markets you will find the first peaches of the season as well as tomatoes, cucumbers, raspberries, blackberries, new potatoes, onions, garlic, squash, kale, spinach, cabbage, Swiss chard, snap peas, beans, strawberries, rhubarb, carrots, beets, radishes, microgreens and green onions. To help you use those strawberries, here is a recipe you may have missed recently from Daniel Neman for Strawberries Dusted With Cardamom Sugar.

