Scotland Yard announced the seizure of £114 Million ($158 million) from a suspected money-laundering operation. The U.K.’s Metropolitan Police announced today the force’s biggest cryptocurrency confiscation to date and one of the largest in the world. The nearly $160 million dollars confiscated are more than double the amount seized by Scotland Yard in all of 2020. The money seized is allegedly tied to a money-laundering ring that officials have been investigating.