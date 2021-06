We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve long known about the helpful benefits of keeping a dish brush in your shower, but what about the reverse: keeping a bathroom scrubber near your kitchen sink? That’s exactly what lots of Amazon reviewers recommend doing with the Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber Power Brush. This cordless, rechargeable spinning scrub brush is designed to help you quickly and efficiently clean your tub, shower, and bathroom tile, but users rave about the benefits of having one in the kitchen, too. From scrubbing stovetops to cleaning the grout on tiled kitchen floors, it’s the perfect cleaning assistant for some of the toughest tasks. And right now, it’s on sale!