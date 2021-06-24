Colorado OL Jake Maikkula enjoys official visit to Nebraska, eyes decision in coming weeks

It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that Jake Maikkula decided to grab a nap when he got home to Colorado after an official visit to Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon. Maikkula has been on a whirlwind tour this month, visiting Cal, Virginia and Colorado the past three weekends and also getting to Minnesota and Kansas State in between. Now, after a midweek trip to Lincoln, he's turning right around and heading to Duke for an official visit this weekend.