Zoning Board of Appeals signs off on cannabis testing at Smithers Lab

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held as to the following matter: Agency: Board of Appeals – Village of Thomaston Date: July 15, 2021. Time: 6:00 p.m. Place:Village Hall, 100 East Shore Road, Thomaston, New York†Subject 21-04: Application of Robert and Adelheid Taffet, 8 Prospect Street, Thomaston, New York, to install air conditioning equipment, which would violate Village Code ß203-122(A), in that the air conditioning equipment will be located in a side yard and 5 feet from the side property line, where air conditioning equipment is required to be located in a rear yard, immediately adjacent to the rear wall of the building, and at least 20 feet from any property line. Premises are designated as Section 2, Block 257, Lot 506 on the Nassau County Land and Tax Map. At the said time and place, all interested persons may be heard with respect to the foregoing matter. This application is a Type II Matter under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, which requires no environmental review.Any person having a disability which would inhibit attendance at or participation in the hearing should notify the Village Clerk at least three business days prior to the hearing, so that reasonable efforts may be made to facilitate such attendance and participation. All relevant documents may be inspected at the office of the Village Clerk, 100 East Shore Road, Thomaston, New York, during regular business hours. Dated:June 21, 2021.