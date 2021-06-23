Cancel
Zoning Board of Appeals signs off on cannabis testing at Smithers Lab

By Chloe Shelford
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 23, the Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved a special permit to allow the Smithers Lab at 790 Main Street to add cannabis testing to its laboratory services. Town Meeting voted to allow the lab to test cannabis despite its close proximity to the John W. Decas Elementary School on June 12.

