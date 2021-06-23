Cancel
Wahkiakum County, WA

Former state legislator Mark Doumit dies at 59

By Brennen Kauffman, The Daily News Published:
 6 days ago

LONGVIEW — Mark Doumit, a respected former legislator for the 19th Legislative District and advocate for Washington’s forests and rivers, died Monday at the age of 59. Doumit spent 10 years representing the 19th District in both chambers of the state Legislature as a Democrat. Since 2006 he worked as the executive director for the Washington Forest Protection Association, the trade group representing the state’s private forest landowners.

