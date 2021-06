SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken into custody at a gas station on the city's southwest side following an hours-long pursuit involving San Antonio police. Around 1 p.m., a West SAFFE unit was assisting another SAPD unit when they encountered the suspect acting in a belligerent way at the 3600 block of Fredericksburg Road, officials said. The officers asked the suspect to leave; she did so but later came back and continued to act belligerently.