Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Escaping the Palace' Movie Coming to Lifetime — Watch the Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's ongoing struggle with the Royal Family is still extremely current news, but Lifetime is striking while the iron is hot and documenting the latest chapter in their love story with Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace. No release date has yet been announced, but it is expected to premiere in the fall on the Lifetime Channel. The first trailer for the TV movie dropped on Tuesday, showing that it will reach nearly to the present day, even dramatizing their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey detailing the abuse that Meghan suffered while they were living in the U.K.popculture.com