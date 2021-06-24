Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Escaping the Palace' Movie Coming to Lifetime — Watch the Trailer

Update for everyone curious: Meghan Markle won’t be traveling to England with Prince Harry for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue due to the fact that she literally just had a baby! A source confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight, saying: “Meghan has just had a baby and has no plans to travel to London for the memorial event planned for the statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.” And Daily Telegraph correspondent Victoria Ward also said as much, tweeting: “The Duchess of Sussex will not fly to the UK to join Harry for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, sources confirm, after a U.S. website claimed she would join him. She’s just had a baby, they point out.”