Even house flippers are being priced out of the market

By Matt Levin
marketplace.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might think record-high housing prices would be good news for home flippers trying to make a quick buck dressing up a fixer upper. In fact, it’s just the opposite. A new report from real estate company ATTOM Data Solutions found home flipping activity in the first quarter of 2021 fell to its lowest level in 20 years. Only 2.7% of all home sales were flips, down from 7.5% in the first quarter of 2020. A big drop even with the pandemic taken into account.

www.marketplace.org
