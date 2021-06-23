Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot Gets a Terrifying New Trailer

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-winning master of horror, Jordan Peele has finally unveiled the second trailer for his long-awaited Candyman reboot, and the results are chilling. From the haunting cinematic sweeps to the iconic baritone narration, Peele is bringing one of the ’80s best villains back to life in the most terrifying way. You’ll...

manofmany.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Anthony Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Hbo#Cabrini Green#Hbo#Monkeypaw Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Karen Trailer: Taryn Manning Takes Entitlement to a Terrifying New Level

Taryn Manning is a terrifyingly entitled woman in Karen, the upcoming thriller from Coke Daniels inspired by the real-life "Karens" of the world. Known for her breakout role on Orange Is the New Black, Manning will play a racist woman in the movie similar to some of those witnessed in viral videos calling the police on neighbors for insignificant reasons. The first trailer has just recently been released, and you can take a look at it below.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Candyman Trailer and New Pics Released by Universal Pictures

Today Universal Pictures has released a brand new Candyman trailer and a slew of pictures from the film. You can check out the Candyman trailer in the player below. Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend: Candyman. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, upcoming Captain Marvel 2) directs this contemporary incarnation of the cult classic.
Moviesthemoviebox.net

Candyman — New Official Trailer

The new official trailer has been released for "Candyman," the new horror movie from producer Jordan Peele. Part modern-day remake, part "spiritual sequel" to the cult 1992 horror classic of the same name, the new thriller features the urban legend of Candyman, a ghost-like phantom killer with a hook for a hand who can be summoned by saying his name five times into a mirror.
Moviesredcarpetcrash.com

Watch Trailer For ‘Candyman’ Out Friday, August 27

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/candymanmovie/. Oscar® winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend’s older sibling probably told you about at a sleepover: Candyman. For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.
MoviesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Trailer For ‘Karen’ Movie Has Twitter Making Comparisons to Jordan Peele’s Movies

Comedian and Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele has made his mark with the hugely popular thrillers Get Out and Us, which have already become cult classics. But they say with great success comes some form of imitation and people online are calling out a movie titled “Karen” that many are saying is a carbon copy of Peele’s movies but with a little flip of the script.
Moviesihorror.com

WATCH: Universal Drops Chilling New ‘Candyman’ Trailer and Poster

Candyman is coming! Nia DaCosta’s terrifying new vision of the 90s horror icon–produced by Jordan Peele–is set to hit theaters on August 27, 2021, and this morning Universal dropped a new trailer and poster art to prepare us for what’s to come. The news also comes with a lengthier synopsis...
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

‘Candyman’ Will Return to Terrify Audiences This August

Director Nia DaCosta is bringing back the bee-obsessed boogieman with the help of producer Jordan Peele. This is not a direct remake; it’s being described as a “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 movie. It continues the legend of Daniel Robitaille with some twists. The fantastic cast led by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris; Nia DaCosta is in the director’s chair with Jordan Peele producing. The movie was pulled off the schedule due to theater closures last year and the new release date has been confirmed to be August 27th.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

New trailer reveals more of the legend of “CANDYMAN”; new poster, too

There’s fresh mythology for the title character in the updated film coming later this summer. Universal Pictures has released new promo material for the 2021 take on CANDYMAN, which hits theaters August 27. Directed by Nia DaCosta and scripted by DaCosta, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld (the latter two also produced with Ian Cooper), it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (US, AQUAMAN), Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo. The synopsis: “For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy [Abdul-Mateen] and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright [Parris], move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.
Movieswmleader.com

Everyone in the new Candyman trailer just needs to stop saying his name already

If a vengeful spirit is supposedly summoned by saying its name five times while looking in a mirror, maybe the one thing you should NOT do is say its name five times while looking in a mirror. Well, clearly no one in the new Candyman sequel got that message, because everyone is doing it! Good luck surviving until the end.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

'Karen' Movie Decried as Jordan Peele Knockoff After Trailer Drops

A trailer for the new film Karen prompted widespread derision after viewers branded it a rip-off of Jordan Peele's Get Out. The film tells the story of a racist white woman who seeks to terrorize her black neighbors. Many people went straight to social media to take aim at what they said is a blatant attempt to imitate Peele's hit.
Movies/Film

‘Karen’ Trailer: Here’s a Jordan Peele Rip-Off That No One Asked For

Jordan Peele made quite an impression on audiences with his directorial debut Get Out. The thriller used racism as the crux of the terror, offering plenty of sharp social commentary along with more genre-driven chills. Even though it took a little while, another filmmaker is trying the same thing, but with seemingly far worse results.
MoviesSFGate

'Candyman' Trailer: Horror Reboot Tackles Police Brutality and Haunting Scares

Universal and MGM released a terrifying new trailer for Nia DaCosta’s supernatural slasher film, hitting theaters on Aug. 27, 2021. Teyonah Parris Talks 'WandaVision' and Exploring Monica Rambeau in 'The Marvels'. Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, Dwayne Johnson and Beau Flynn Team for Action Movie 'Emergency Contact'. The trailer gives a backstory...
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Candyman' Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer

Following a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Candyman sequel has announced its theatrical release date — August 27th — and with it a new trailer for the spin on the 1992 horror film. The preview focuses on the connection between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Anthony McCoy and the...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Candyman is seen in a new trailer in Spanish; confirmed date

Universal Pictures has presented a new trailer in Spanish of candy man, the new film by Nia Da Costa (Little Woods, Captain Marvel 2) with a script by Jordan Pelee, winner of an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Let me out. Planned for the next August 27 In cinemas around the world, the publisher is now offering us a preview of one of the most anticipated film productions of this summer at the national box office.
Movieshypebeast.com

New 'Candyman' Trailer Dares Viewers To Say His Name

Universal Pictures unveiled the second official trailer for the hotly anticipated horror film, Candyman, directed by Nia Dacosta under Jordan Peele‘s MonkeyPaw Studios, on Wednesday. The film follows a grown-up Anthony McCoy (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the young boy that Helen Lyle saved in the first movie, as he...
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Extended Movie Trailer: ‘Candyman’

Get ready to say his name, because the ‘Candyman’ is back!. Jordan Peele refreshes the famed and fearsome force with a revival that promises to be a horror that is anything but sweet. The Oscar winner takes on producer and screenwriting duties, while onboarding Nia DaCosta as director of this...