Kara Winger takes aim at fourth Olympics

Kara Winger knows she has one more Olympics in her. Why else would the already three-time Olympian fight so hard to get back after a second knee surgery?. “This whole year after the injury, I knew I had just enough time to feel like myself again before the (Olympic) trials,” Winger said last week while returning to her home in Colorado Springs, Colo., after a workout at the U.S. Olympic Training Center. “I’m not saying I’m 100 percent, but like 90 percent, and that’s pretty good.”