Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Kara Winger takes aim at fourth Olympics

By Jeff Klein
Columbian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKara Winger knows she has one more Olympics in her. Why else would the already three-time Olympian fight so hard to get back after a second knee surgery?. “This whole year after the injury, I knew I had just enough time to feel like myself again before the (Olympic) trials,” Winger said last week while returning to her home in Colorado Springs, Colo., after a workout at the U.S. Olympic Training Center. “I’m not saying I’m 100 percent, but like 90 percent, and that’s pretty good.”

www.columbian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver, WA
Sports
City
Eugene, OR
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kara Winger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Olympian#Skyview High School#Pan American Games#Acl#Instagram#Columbian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Miami, FLPosted by
NBC News

4 more bodies found in Miami condo rubble; death toll up to 16

Four more bodies were recovered at the site of last week's partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building, bringing the death toll to 16, an official said Wednesday. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members at a morning briefing that crews found the bodies in the rubble Tuesday night, The Associated Press reported.
CyclingNBC News

Spectator who caused chaotic Tour de France crash arrested

LAVAL, France —The spectator who caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of the Tour de France has been arrested after presenting herself at a police station, a source close to the investigation said Wednesday. The spectator, a 30-year-old French woman, is in custody at a police station in...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

NSA denies spying on Fox News host Tucker Carlson

The National Security Agency on Tuesday denied spying on Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he accused the agency of monitoring his electronic communications in an attempt to take his show off the air. “Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...